Fountainhead AM LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.19.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.65. 93,904,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,883,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

