Beckerman Institutional LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $576.92. 4,254,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,558. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $578.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $554.89 and a 200 day moving average of $536.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.