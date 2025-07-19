Csenge Advisory Group Sells 353 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,278,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $669,811,000 after purchasing an additional 237,965 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.43.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $282.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

