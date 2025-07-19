Denali Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,275.30.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total value of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,614.58. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,209.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,232.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,060.77. The stock has a market cap of $514.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 43.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.