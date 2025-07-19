Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $364,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $185.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.72.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

