SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lessened by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 70.9% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.2% in the first quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3%

GLD stock opened at $308.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $217.52 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

