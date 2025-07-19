Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $448.39. The company had a trading volume of 893,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

