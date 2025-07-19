Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 570.7% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 393,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,116,000 after acquiring an additional 334,585 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 589,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $184.18. 9,431,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058,325. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $175.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

