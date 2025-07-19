Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $576.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,558. The stock has a market cap of $700.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $578.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.