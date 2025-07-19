Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $5,360,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Pfizer by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,969,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after buying an additional 950,358 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 265,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

NYSE PFE opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

