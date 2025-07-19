FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.04. 4,465,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $265.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.02.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.