Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 1,951 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GLD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.39. 5,556,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,587,868. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $217.52 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.41 and a 200-day moving average of $285.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

