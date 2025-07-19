SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,136,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $123.81. 19,570,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.92 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

