Buckhead Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.97. The stock has a market cap of $393.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

