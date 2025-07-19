FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

