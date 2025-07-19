Prospect Hill Management LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 128.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 0.3% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in American Express by 286.1% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Express by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 2.2%

AXP stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.38. 5,478,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.13. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $329.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

