Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.33. The stock had a trading volume of 49,001,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,668,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.