ETF Store Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ETF Store Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 24.9% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 117.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.26. 50,428,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,504,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $534.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.18. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $564.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

