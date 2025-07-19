Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,157,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,255,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

