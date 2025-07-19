Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,475 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,793,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.15. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

