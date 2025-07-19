Balentine LLC Sells 8,862 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $82.56 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
