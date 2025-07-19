Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 63,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 11,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 158,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.