Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,477 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.8% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 62,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,058,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,875,000 after buying an additional 107,402 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 104,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

