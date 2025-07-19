Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $245.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $251.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.