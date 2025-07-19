Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $2,216,314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $245.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $251.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

