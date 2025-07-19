SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:IBM traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,465,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,429. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $181.81 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

