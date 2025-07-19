iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%
IVV stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $630.67. 3,970,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,593. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $632.39.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.