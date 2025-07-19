Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12,066.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $1,209.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,232.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,060.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,275.30.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

