Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,226,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Comcast by 724.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

