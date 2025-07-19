Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is Prospect Hill Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Prospect Hill Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 4.1% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. 48,220,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,515,517. The company has a market capitalization of $356.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

