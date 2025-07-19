Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.10. The stock had a trading volume of 740,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,080. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

