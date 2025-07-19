Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,434,000 after purchasing an additional 172,513 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.33. The stock had a trading volume of 49,001,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,668,119. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

