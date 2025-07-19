AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $309.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $310.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.12 and its 200-day moving average is $287.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

