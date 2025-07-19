Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $11.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,632. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

