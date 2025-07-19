Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $262.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $1,163,284.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,029.18. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,111,823 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

