Birinyi Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $386,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,442.26. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $9,111,823 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $262.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.50. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

