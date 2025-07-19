iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $43,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,439. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $346.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.53.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.