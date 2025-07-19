Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.3%

V opened at $348.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.82 and a 200-day moving average of $343.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $643.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

