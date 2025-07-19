Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $283.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $288.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

