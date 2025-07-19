HS Management Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 191,765 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 3.0% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after buying an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after purchasing an additional 718,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7%

SBUX opened at $93.80 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.58.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

