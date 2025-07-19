St. Louis Trust Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $576.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $578.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

