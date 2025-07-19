Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Purchases 228 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,889,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $229.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.73. The stock has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $233.61.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.55.

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

