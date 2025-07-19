SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,037 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,690,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,924,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571,049 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,324,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,550. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

