The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Decreased by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 36,680 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.6% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

