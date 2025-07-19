SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 2,662 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.46. 36,271,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,912,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

