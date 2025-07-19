Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 57 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $286,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $708.31 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $726.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $647.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.89. The company has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 target price (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.