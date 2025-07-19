Beckerman Institutional LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $708.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $726.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $647.01 and a 200 day moving average of $600.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

