Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,674,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,209.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,060.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $514.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 24.58%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,275.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.