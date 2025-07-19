Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 89,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cfra Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.33. 48,220,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,515,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $356.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

