Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $195.88. 1,282,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,630. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day moving average of $188.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

